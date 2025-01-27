Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown: Release date & time, packs & trading

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s highly anticipated new expansion, Space-Time Smackdown is finally on its way, bringing a ton of new cards, features, and packs for you to open.

As soon as Mythical Island was released on December 17, 2024 players were instantly looking for the next expansion, with many quickly working on filling their Pokedex and grabbing the current meta cards so they can destroy other players in battle.

Now, just over one month later, we’re finally seeing that anticipated set, with tons of new cards, likely a brand-new meta, and of course some extremely popular new features. So, to ensure you know when to expect the packs, and what they will bring, here’s all you need to know.

What time does Space-Time Smackdown release?

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion set will be released on January 29 at 10 pm PT and January 30 for many other fans, as worked out by players on the Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit.

As highlighted by the community, the expansion should be released at the start of the game ‘day’ reset, which occurs at 6 am UTC.

The Pokemon Company

This translates to the following times:

January 29

10 pm PT

January 30

1am ET

3am BRT

6am GMT

11:30am IST

3pm JST

It’s worth noting, that this is based on the Mythical Island release times, and could be subject to change. We’ll update this article if anything changes.

All cards

Altogether, there will be over 140 different cards to collect, with some of them being revealed before the release date.

For more details on all the expansions cards and their types, check out our guide.

What cards to look out for

While we don’t know the full meta yet, the cards you’ll want to look out for are Dialga EX and Lucario, as they’ll certainly be strong in battle.





Dialga EX is already shaping up to be a powerhouse, especially for players who want to load up on their Steel-type energy. Its Metallic Turbo attack is unlike any other card and lets you stack your benched Pokemon up with energy, dealing damage and providing support. Combine that with the lack of restrictions, and you have a deadly addition to the meta.

Lucario is another powerful card you’ll want to keep an eye out for. Not only is it beautiful, but it adds the Fighting Coach ability, granting an extra 20 damage to any move used by a Fighting-type Pokemon. Plus, there’s no reason you can’t stack this, so you’ll want to get a powerful Fighting-type deck ready.

Packs explained

Unlike Mythical Island, or Genetic Apex, which had one and three different packs respectively, Space-Time Smackdown will feature two different packs, focusing on Dialga and Palkia thanks to leaks.

This proves the set will likely be based on the Gen 4 games, bringing in the two legendaries from Diamond and Pearl. It’s also been confirmed that we’ll be seeing the Sinnoh starters (Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig), Pachirisu ex, Leafeon, Honchkrow, Gible, Lucario, Cresselia, and Garchomp, as well as Cynthia, the Champion of the Sinnoh region.

Just before the new expansion will be Trading, this comes the day before Space-Time Smackdown, on January 28, and is expected to be released on the same time as the expansion, just the day before.

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

You can check out everything you need to know about Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket in our guide, including the new currency, and how you can take part.

So, that’s all you need to know about the upcoming Space-Time Smackdown expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket. While waiting for its release, be sure to check out our rarest cards hub, all rarities explained or all the currently available Promo Cards.