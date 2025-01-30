Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown has new “worst” card every player needs to avoid

Pokemon TCG Pocket players call out Sinnoh starter as the “worst” card in the entire game that will lose you games if you use it.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown update is live, allowing players to claim powerful new cards. Amongst the most prized pulls are Dialga ex, Palkia ex, Lucario, and Cynthia. All four of these cards are set to shake up the current meta, which will no doubt change our best meta decks tier list.

While not every card can get a spot on the main stage, there is one Pokemon that players feel has been neglected by the devs. The card in question is so bad that collectors have quickly labeled it the “worst” card in the game – beating Snorlax for the top spot.

Gen 4 starter labeled “worst” card in Space-Time Smackdown

“Not only did Torterra not get an ex just like Empoleon, but the card just sucks. 150 damage for four energies on a stage 2 is just bad. On top of that, it cannot attack after. And we’re not even done. To add insult to injury, it has a retreat cost of 4,” wrote one player on the TCG Pocket Reddit.

As many frustrated fans mention, by the time you finally manage to get Torterra and attach four energy onto it, the Sinnoh starter will already be at a loss. To make matters even worse, once Torterra has used its attack (Frenzy Plant), it can’t attack during its next turn.

When compared to Infernape, who got a powerful ex-glowup – Torterra just isn’t useful in the game’s current meta.

“This card is easily the worst card I’ve ever seen. Three evolution, four energy, and four retreat. All to have mediocre HP, and be weak to a common element deck that sees a lot of play. With this much drawback, this thing needs 200 HP. Throw this one in The trash,” replied another player.

While you use the energy generation from Serperior to help with Torterra’s sluggish playstyle, there’s just very little point to using this card in its current form. Instead, we’d recommend waiting for an ex-variant to be released.