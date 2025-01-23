Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown booster list: All cards revealed

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s next expansion has been announced, with Space-Time Smackdown bringing numerous Gen 4 Pokemon to the game, along with boosting the often ignored Dark, Dragon, and Steel-type ‘Mons.

Space-Time Smackdown will be split across two packs, with one fronted by Dialga and the other by Palkia. This set will be boosted by the arrival of the Trading mechanic for Genetic Apex and Mythical Island cards, allowing players to fill out holes in their Pokedex without needing to rely on random pulls.

The Space-Time Smackdown set launches on January 29, 2025. When it arrives, it’s bound to shake up the meta, thanks to its powerful new ex cards and the addition of a whole new kind of item.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG Pocket Booster Pack Space-Time card list

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Space-Time Smackdown set will have one hundred and forty cards, and the original trailer revealed eleven of them, with The Pokemon Company revealing Lucario in a separate press email.

These are the cards that have been revealed for Pokemon Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown expansion so far:

Card Type

Dialga ex Steel

Palkia ex Water

Turtwig Grass

Chimchar Fire

Piplup Water

Pachirisu ex Electric

Leafeon Grass

Honchkrow Dark

Cynthia Supporter

Gible Dragon

Cresselia Psychic

Lucario Fighting

While Garchomp’s card hasn’t been revealed, the fact that Cynthia’s power is connected to it and Gible (its pre-evolution) is part of the set confirms its existence. Togekiss is also referenced and will likely appear.

Darkrai has appeared in a piece of loading screen artwork for the Space-Time Smackdown set, but its card has yet to be confirmed. The fact that the expansion focuses on Gen 4 Pokemon suggests that it will make an appearance.

Pachirisu ex’s card text also implies that Pokemon Tool cards are on the way. These are essentially pieces of equipment that can be attached to an Active or Benched ‘Mon to boost them.

These are just the first cards from Pokemon Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown set that have been revealed. Once the rest have been announced, we’ll update this article with the full roster.

For more information about Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out our guide on trading or head over and read about every promo card currently available in the game.