How to build a Sleep deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket – Best builds & cards

Laura Gray
Pokemon TCG Pocket Sleepy Decks
Pokemon TCG Pocket Sleepy Decks

Deck building in Pokemon TCG Pocket often relies on the fastest and most effective ways to deal a large amount of damage. However, status effects like Sleep are an excellent way to throw opponents and sneakily take out the top meta cards.

The Sleep status effect in Pokemon TCG Pocket is only effective when chance is on the user’s side. However, much like the Misty Supporter, or cards that do damage based on successful coin flips, when the strategy works it can be devastating.

Below is a breakdown of every card in Pokemon TCG Pocket that can put opponents to Sleep, how the effect works, and the best decks to make use of the attack.

How does the Sleep status effect work in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Angry Jigglypuff singing Pokemmon AnimeThe Pokemon Company
Jigglypuff is the most recognized Pokemon that uses Sleep attacks

The Sleep Status effect can be obtained in several ways when playing the Pokemon TCG. This includes being hit by an attack that delivers the effect, getting the effect from an ability, or using an item that affects the target Pokemon. Currently, in the Pokemon TCG Pocket gameplay, Pokemon are primarily put to sleep via attacks by opponents.

Once asleep, players will need to flip a coin during the checkup phase of battle. This happens at the end of the player’s and the opponent’s turns. If the coin flip is heads, the Pokemon wakes up, if tails, it remains asleep for the next active phase of the battle.

Pokemon who are asleep cannot attack or retreat in the active phase of battle. Sleep is cured by succeeding the coin toss or evolving the Pokemon. Certain Supporter cards can also force a return to the bench, which will also cure Sleep.

All Pokemon TCG Pocket cards that can inflict sleep

Currently, there are seven Pokemon cards that can deal the Sleep status effect. Two in Mythical Island, Four in Genetic Apex, and one in Space-Time Smackdown. They are not particularly buff cards, and need to be paired with stronger options to make use of them.

Mythical Island

CardRarityAttack/Ability
Shiinotic
Shiinotic		2 DiamondFlickering Spores
Flabébé
Flabébé		1 DiamondHypnotic Gaze

Genetic Apex

CardRarityAttack/Ability
Flabébé
Vileplume		3 DiamondSoothing Scent
Frosmoth
Frosmoth		2 DiamondPowder Snow
hypno
Hypno		3 DiamondSleep Pendulum
Wigglytuff ex
Wigglytuff ex		4 DaimondSleepy Song

Space-Time Smackdown

CardRarityAttack/Ability
Darkrai
Darkrai		3 DiamondDark Void

Best Sleep deck builds in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Below are several powerful decks that can have a Sleep-capable Pokemon added to the card list. Here are our top picks.

Gyarados/Frosmoth ex

  • x2 Gyarados ex
  • x2 Magikarp
  • x2 Articuno ex
  • x2 Snom
  • x2 Frosmoth
  • x2 Poke Balls
  • x2 Leaf
  • x2 Sabrina
  • x2 Misty
  • x2 Professor’s Research

Mewtwo ex/Wigglytuff ex

  • x2 Mewtwo ex
  • x2 Wigglytuff ex
  • x2 Jigglypuff ex
  • x2 Ralts
  • x2 Kirlia
  • x2 Gardevoir
  • x2 Poke Ball
  • x2 Professor’s Research
  • x2 Leaf
  • x2 Mythical Slab

Pikachu ex/Wigglytuff ex

  • x2 Pikachu ex
  • x2 Wigglytuff ex
  • x2 Jigglypuff
  • x2 Zapdos ex
  • x2 Poke Ball
  • x2 Leaf
  • x2 Professor’s Research
  • x2 Red Card
  • x2 Sabrina
  • x2 Potion

For more deck ideas, check out our suggestions for Grass-type builds, or check out our trade guide for how to make the most of trading with friends.

