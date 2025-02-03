How to build a Sleep deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket – Best builds & cards
Deck building in Pokemon TCG Pocket often relies on the fastest and most effective ways to deal a large amount of damage. However, status effects like Sleep are an excellent way to throw opponents and sneakily take out the top meta cards.
The Sleep status effect in Pokemon TCG Pocket is only effective when chance is on the user’s side. However, much like the Misty Supporter, or cards that do damage based on successful coin flips, when the strategy works it can be devastating.
Below is a breakdown of every card in Pokemon TCG Pocket that can put opponents to Sleep, how the effect works, and the best decks to make use of the attack.
How does the Sleep status effect work in Pokemon TCG Pocket
The Sleep Status effect can be obtained in several ways when playing the Pokemon TCG. This includes being hit by an attack that delivers the effect, getting the effect from an ability, or using an item that affects the target Pokemon. Currently, in the Pokemon TCG Pocket gameplay, Pokemon are primarily put to sleep via attacks by opponents.
Once asleep, players will need to flip a coin during the checkup phase of battle. This happens at the end of the player’s and the opponent’s turns. If the coin flip is heads, the Pokemon wakes up, if tails, it remains asleep for the next active phase of the battle.
Pokemon who are asleep cannot attack or retreat in the active phase of battle. Sleep is cured by succeeding the coin toss or evolving the Pokemon. Certain Supporter cards can also force a return to the bench, which will also cure Sleep.
All Pokemon TCG Pocket cards that can inflict sleep
Currently, there are seven Pokemon cards that can deal the Sleep status effect. Two in Mythical Island, Four in Genetic Apex, and one in Space-Time Smackdown. They are not particularly buff cards, and need to be paired with stronger options to make use of them.
Mythical Island
|Card
|Rarity
|Attack/Ability
Shiinotic
|2 Diamond
|Flickering Spores
Flabébé
|1 Diamond
|Hypnotic Gaze
Genetic Apex
|Card
|Rarity
|Attack/Ability
Vileplume
|3 Diamond
|Soothing Scent
Frosmoth
|2 Diamond
|Powder Snow
Hypno
|3 Diamond
|Sleep Pendulum
Wigglytuff ex
|4 Daimond
|Sleepy Song
Space-Time Smackdown
|Card
|Rarity
|Attack/Ability
Darkrai
|3 Diamond
|Dark Void
Best Sleep deck builds in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Below are several powerful decks that can have a Sleep-capable Pokemon added to the card list. Here are our top picks.
Gyarados/Frosmoth ex
- x2 Gyarados ex
- x2 Magikarp
- x2 Articuno ex
- x2 Snom
- x2 Frosmoth
- x2 Poke Balls
- x2 Leaf
- x2 Sabrina
- x2 Misty
- x2 Professor’s Research
Mewtwo ex/Wigglytuff ex
- x2 Mewtwo ex
- x2 Wigglytuff ex
- x2 Jigglypuff ex
- x2 Ralts
- x2 Kirlia
- x2 Gardevoir
- x2 Poke Ball
- x2 Professor’s Research
- x2 Leaf
- x2 Mythical Slab
Pikachu ex/Wigglytuff ex
- x2 Pikachu ex
- x2 Wigglytuff ex
- x2 Jigglypuff
- x2 Zapdos ex
- x2 Poke Ball
- x2 Leaf
- x2 Professor’s Research
- x2 Red Card
- x2 Sabrina
- x2 Potion
