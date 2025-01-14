Pokemon TCG Pocket set leak reveals date for next expansion

A leak for the next Pokemon TCG Pocket has given a release date for its upcoming January 2025 set, which may be placed to avoid another big Nintendo-related announcement.

The most recent Pokemon Pocket set was Mythical Island, which launched on December 16, 2024. Since then, the only new content has been Promos that contain alt art of existing cards, as well as cosmetic items that players can use to adorn their profiles.

Fans are expecting the new Pokemon Pocket set in January, but The Pokemon Company has yet to nail down a date. Leaker PokeGirLauren has revealed on Twitter/X that the set will be released on January 29 after they correctly revealed Mythical Island’s release date.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s next set could launch at the end of January

A January 29 release date for the next Pokemon Pocket set makes sense, considering other leaks that have been happening lately.

There are currently numerous leakers and outlets that are reporting a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal happening on January 16 (or near that date.) While it is only intended to be a hardware trailer, there will be a ton of speculation regarding its games.

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal is going to dominate the gaming news for a short while, especially within the Pokemon world, considering the upcoming Legends: Z-A was heavily implied to be a cross-gen game.

Considering that Nintendo consists of a third of The Pokemon Company, this sounds like something that has been planned way in advance. It makes sense to save the next Pokemon Pocket expansion for when the Nintendo Switch 2 news has died down a little.

The leak for the next Pokemon Pocket set also mentioned that it was “expected to totally change the meta.” This could happen in a few ways, including the addition of mechanics from the TCG, such as Mega Evolutions or Dynamax/Gigantamax cards.

Thankfully, the Pokemon Pocket meta is in a good place at the minute, so fans may have a few more weeks of Gyarados/Celebi/Pikachu/Mewtwo deck arguments in them before new cards arrive.