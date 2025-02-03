Pokemon TCG Pocket secretly adds extra Hourglasses rewards in plain sight

Pokemon TCG Pocket players can easily earn additional Hourglasses by completing one particular task in the game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is known to be much more casual-friendly than its real-life version and Live counterpart. However, with so many currency types in the game, it can be easy for those who just started playing to get overwhelmed.

One thing for sure is that, out of all these currencies, Hourglasses are really important—especially if you want to get more cards from the newest set.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, if you’ve run out of dailies and don’t want to purchase them from the shop, there’s one task that lets you earn them easily that you may not realize has just been added.

Players can earn Hourglasses from the new Tool Card tutorial

In the game, players can earn many rewards by completing tutorials, ranging from retreating and using support cards to many others. These are things that you’ve likely played in the beginning to get a grasp of how the game works.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As per the latest update, however, a new tutorial involving how to use Tool Cards has been added. Though it’s tucked away on the bottom in a particular in-game tab, making it easy to miss if you don’t check it out often.

the pokemon company / dexerto An example of a card with a Tool card attached as seen in the tutorial.

To find the tutorial, you only need to head to the Battle tab and select Guide. From here, scroll down until the last option says, “Play a Pokemon Tool card.” Simply tap on that and go through the brief tutorial explaining how the tool cards work.

Article continues after ad

Completing this tutorial will reward you with two Hourglasses for your participation. The rewards may not look like a lot, but the process of obtaining it is so quick and simple that you shouldn’t miss out on it.

What is a Tool card in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Tool cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket are cards that allow you to attach bonuses to your Pokemon. Depending on the card’s effect, these can lead them to get extra HP, lessen the damage taken, and so on. The catch is that players can only use one Tool card on a Pokemon, so the effects cannot be stacked.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Regardless of that, however, these can help increase your chances of winning as long as you know how to play your cards right.