Pokemon TCG Pocket promo cards have leaked & players are already in love

Pokemon TCG Pocket promo cards for the upcoming limited-time events have been leaked. While they’re not out yet, many players are already hooked.

Despite not even being out for a month, Pokemon TCG Pocket is already brimming with a plethora of different cards players can obtain from the Genetic Apex booster packs currently available. That doesn’t even include the secret Mew card and unique promo cards with stunning visuals.

So far, we know that the game will soon be getting a Venusaur PvE and Wonder Pick event for those looking forward to adding more cards to their collection.

Thanks to datamined images, players can get a closer look at the six promo cards and their artwork featured during this event.

Pokemon TCG Pocket promo cards for upcoming events revealed

One user in a Reddit thread has shared the images of Jigglypuff, Onix, Greninja, Haunter, Bulbasaur, and Magnemite promo cards for the upcoming event. Bulbasaur has noticeably new art, with the grass-type Pokemon rocking a different pose.

As with any other promo card, the same goes for others, with some having different abilities. While the event is not out yet, players in the comments are already in love.

“That Jigglypuff is evil and I love it,” praised one user.

“Goofy *** Haunter looks great,” another user wrote. Meanwhile, one said: “Yessss more Komiya art in Pocket. That Onix looks derpy af and I LOVE IT.”

Some of them are already discussing the future possibilities regarding these cards. One user already claimed that Jigglypuff’s one energy sleep “is going to be a menace,” while another is convinced Wiggly deck will be the “new Misty.”

“Mentioned it some time back, Wiggly deck is gonna be the new Misty. Sleepocalypse with Hypno and Jynx will be meta,” they explained.

For the uninitiated, the upcoming Venusaur PvE event will only run from November 29 – December 13, with these cards as part of the rewards pool. Rest assured; this event will require you to participate in solo battles against AI, similar to the Lapras Ex Drop event.