Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo Card leak includes more useless pulls

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have been busy with the release of Mythical Island, but another round of Promos has less promise for collectors looking to buff their PvP decks.

Battling in Pokemon TCG Pocket is the primary way to pass the time and get currency for items and accessories. This has encouraged a rapidly evolving competitive meta that expands and transforms with every new card that drops.

One of the more frequent ways the game has expanded the collectible library is through Promo cards attached to short-term events. Unfortunately, these cards aren’t the helpful meta-changers many need to compete against Mewtwo ex and Charizard ex.

More Kanto Starters and Repeats

In leaks shared on social media and confirmed by Serebii.net, the next round of Promo cards can now be seen. This includes a Moltres ex and Pikachu card without Promo stickers, and Snivy, Volcarona, Blastoise, Eevee, Cinccino, Charmander, and Squirtle with marked Promo stickers.

While many fans have expressed excitement about the art for Blastoise, the major downside to these cards is that few of them will be helpful. Standard Blastoise doesn’t pack the power or HP that Blastoise ex offers, while Volcarona will burn through energy cards while only dealing 80 points of damage.

The other options might make cute pre-stage 2 additions to decks, but they won’t be taking any hits or withstanding a fierce Mew ex deck.

Promo events are a great way for Pokemon TCG Pocket to level the playing field. Offering new, powerful Pokemon that are obtainable outside of Booster Packs would give players a better opportunity of updating their decks, and fighting back against lucky players with good pulls.

Additionally, it would be a good way to create new player accessibility for PvP deck builds. New trainers would have the chance to pick up good, powerful cards while building out their own card collections.

While Moltres ex is included in this lineup, it’s important to note that the card is not normally run by itself, but as a booster to better attackers like Arcanine ex and Charizard ex. Otherwise, it’s too much of a punching bag.

While we are still in the early days of the game, it would be very interesting to see more options added to Promo cards, and for events to be an accessible way to make competitive battles attainable for all players.