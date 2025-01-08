Pokemon TCG Pocket Pokedex 008 Promo Card: How to find & is it available?

Pokemon TCG Pocket is filled with beautiful, powerful, and rare cards – but none are as rare as the fabled 008 Promo Card.

Promo Cards are rare iterations of cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and for the most part, they’re only available either in the store or as part of limited-time events. So if you want to catch ’em all, you’ll need to be dedicated and quick.

However, those dedicated collectors may have spotted one Promo Card missing, 008, the Pokedex card. Here’s all we know about the mysterious card.

Promo Card 008 explained

The Pokemon TCG Pocket 008 Promo Card is an alternate-art Pokedex card that allows players to “look at the top 3 cards of your deck.” The card itself is illustrated by Yuu Nishida, who previously featured on Sun and Moon Promo Cards.

As for its artwork, it features the adorable Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu surrounding a classic Pokedex.

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

What makes the card so interesting, is that it’s the only currently unreleased Promo Card in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and its developers haven’t said a word about the mysterious item.

Can you get the 008 Promo Card?

Unfortunately, the Pokedex 008 Promo Card isn’t available in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

It’s currently the only Promo Card that’s not available after numbers 032 and 033 were added to the game during the Wonder Pick January 2025 event.

How to find it

While it may be unreleased, it is in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Players can find the card by following the below steps:









From the main menu, head to “My Cards.” Tap the magnifying glass on the top right. Select an Item Card by clicking “Item” under “Trainer“ Click an Item Card and scroll down to “Related Cards.” The greyed-out 008 Card will be on the list.

While it won’t show you the full artwork if you click on it, you’ll be able to see that it exists and the details of the card itself.

Do we know when it’s arriving?

At the time of writing, there’s been no word from the developers as to when we’ll be seeing the 008 Promo Card.

However, according to leaks, we know it’ll be made available as part of a campaign. Given the last two Promo Cards were added in January 2025, we can likely expect the Pokedex 008 card to follow suit soon. We predict they’ll release it in the coming months to make way for a brand-new set of Promos.

Until then, be sure to check out who one forgotten Gen 1 monster needs better cards in the next expansion, how to build the best Grass Pokemon decks, and how to reroll your starting packs, in case you’re not happy with the result.