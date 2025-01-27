Pokemon TCG Pocket players warn of common mistake that could get accounts banned

Pokemon TCG Pocket players noticed that certain rules outlined in the game’s Terms of Use can get their accounts banned if they try to exploit the Wonder Pick feature.

The Wonder Pick is a pulling feature that allows players to take a card from a set of five that another player has obtained from their Pokemon TCG Pocket Booster Pack.

As this mechanic lets users snatch a card they are missing or even try to get a rare, full, or alternative art one, some have encountered a way to exploit the Wonder Pick to ensure they get better cards.

A common way to do this is by Wonder Pick farming, which means players create ghost accounts on other devices to take advantage of the better odds of pulling rare cards or God Packs as well as to redeem all the rewards and resources that new accounts receive by quickly leveling up at the start.

If something good comes from the new account’s Booster Packs, they stop, wait for the old account to get the Wonder Pick, and then resume opening new packs and so on.

Wonder Pick farming can leave you out of the game

A user from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit page noticed that the game’s Terms of Use have strict policies that conflict with this method and may result in all the accounts involved being banned.

As the screenshot shared by the user shows, there are at least five points that are related to any sort of ‘cheating’, one of which clearly states “Excessively and unnecessarily installing the application for the Service on numerous devices”, which is almost necessary when Wonder Pick farming.

Many players in the comment section were skeptical about the account ban, with one writing, “We’ll see if DeNA has the guts to actually ban everyone who Wonder-picked from these God Pack hosts including YouTubers and streamers”.

This comes as many content creators have been using the Wonder Pick farming method to get God Packs and then make videos showing their ‘luck’ for views.

Another player went even deeper about the subject stating that “The Terms of Use is designed to be broad so it covers as much as possible. They’re never going to ban anyone for having alternative accounts”.

Then, they added, “They probably don’t give a s* about the Wonder Pick farming either because this has been known for months. If they wanted to stop it, it would only take a quick patch and yet here it still is months later”.

The fact that ghost accounts are still being created with no consequence, shows that there is no real danger at the moment. However, with a new expansion arriving by the end of the week and the long-awaited trading feature finally being added, DeNA may get stricter with the game’s rules.

