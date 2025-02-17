Pokemon TCG Pocket players want to burn their cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket players want DeNA to enable them to ‘burn’ their duplicated cards – especially the common ones – in exchange for useful currency like Pack Points.

When the highly awaited Trading System was added to the game, players were asked to exchange duplicates for Trade Tokens in order to use the mechanic.

However, they were only allowed to disassemble cards with a three-diamond rarity or higher to get the trading currency, leaving many of them with a ridiculous amount of common duplicates.

Players are drowning in common duplicates

A user of the PTCGP Reddit channel posted a picture showing some of its common cards along with a title that read “I wish I could burn a bunch of these for Pack Points”.

In the post, the author explained that there are plenty of expensive cards they want to ‘buy’ using Pack Points but cannot do it because it takes months to gather the required amount just to get one of them.

For those unaware, players get Pack Points every time they open a Booster and then they can exchange these points for a card of their choice. Nonetheless, the cost for some is really high, as their price can go from 35 for the common ones up to 2,500 for the Golden Crown cards of Palkia and Dialga.

As a user wrote, “We need more ways to get Pack Points for sure! The amount needed to get just a single chase card is kind of unrealistic. You’ll have dozens of copies of trash and probably have completed the set by the time you save up for a single 2-star, 3-star, or Crown.”

Because there’s already a controversy surrounding the Trading System and the – unfair – amount of Trade Tokens players get for dusting their highly valued cards, they don’t want the same use for their gigantic common collection, which is why they are aiming for Pack Points.

Since common cards are the ones that a player accumulates the most, it is normal to want to be able to use them for something instead of having them stored, and – as shown in the comments – there are players with a ridiculous amount of repeats, like one with 161 Sizzlipede.

“I feel like I’m swimming in duplicates while the cards I actually want are playing hard to get. Just give me a way to convert my Rattatas into something useful, anything really. At this point, I’d trade them for a single Pack Point”, a desperate player asked.

After the Trading System fiasco, the Pokemon TCG Pocket devs released a statement promising to revise the mechanic, so players will have to wait to see if these upcoming changes have something to do with the so-called dead weight cards.