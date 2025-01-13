Pokemon TCG Pocket players using drastic measures to handle poor Blastoise event pulls

Some Pokemon TCG Pocket players fear they won’t be able to pull every promo card before the Blastoise Drop Event ends.

Even though TCG Pocket received rave reviews and shattered sales expectations, there are a few minor quality-of-life annoyances that players want ironed out.

For example, several popular cards rely on coin-flip outcomes for their moves, and some fans pointed out that it’s a nuisance waiting for long animations to complete during a battle.

Users are also fed up with another time-consuming feature that forces them to go through multiple menu screens before opening a pack. Those frustrations about wasting time were only amplified by the Blastoise Drop Event event, as it’s become a grueling experience trying to collect every card.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players grow tired of auto-battles

The Blastoise Drop Event includes new Volcarona, Cinccino, Evee, Snivy, and Blastoise cards. For each battle you complete against the computer in the Event, there is a chance to earn a pack with one of those Pokemon in it.

One player took to Reddit and complained that they had done the battle 75 times and were still missing one of the cards. They weren’t alone in their frustrations with the lack of pack success.

Thankfully, there is an auto-battle feature, so you can use that, put your phone down, and do something else while the battle is won for you, but it’s still a tedious process.

“The auto-battle button has seen a lot of action in this event,” one player responded.

In addition, there is always a chance the AI lets you down and doesn’t win the match, even if your deck is much better and there were plenty of chances to seal the deal.

“I’m auto battling with Pikachu ex/electrode, and somehow the game finds ways to make sure you lose advantage in the easiest games to win ever,” a second commenter claimed.

“My Pikachu needs one more energy to sweep, but oh no, the AI decides my benched Electrode needs two energies for the next two turns,” another player added.

The Blastoise event ends on January 15, so players don’t have much time to get every card left if they haven’t already.

For more information on collecting every TCG Pocket promo card, check out our guide so you don’t miss anything.