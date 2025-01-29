Pokemon TCG Pocket players up in arms over “greedy” trading feature

Pokemon TCG Pocket has finally received trading after thousands of eager players called for its addition. However, after its highly anticipated arrival, those same players are already hating the new feature.

From the moment Pokemon TCG Pocket was released, players have been begging The Pokemon Company to add trading. After all, the successful feature is constantly praised in Pokemon Go and players from the physical TCG take part in trading constantly, to ensure they have the best deck or their favorite card.

Article continues after ad

However, shortly after it landed into the game, players were met with a series of strict rules, a brand new currency, stamina, and an element that forced them to trade a certain amount of times before they could trade higher rarity cards – and they were not happy.

Pokemon TCG Pocket trading feature labeled “greedy money grab”

Naturally, given all the unexpected rules and currencies, players instantly took to social media to share their frustrations, with many insisting that “the game does not want you to trade cards” as made apparent by the stamina and inability to trade whatever card you want.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others began revealing how tough the new feature is for new players, explaining that it’s such a greedy money grab” and going on to explain how “Trading only benefits the people who have like five duplicates of ex cards and star rarity cards. For us new players, we basically can’t do jack s**t.”

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

This was echoed by more members of the community, who revealed that the game wants “us to kill our own duplicates so that we run out of cards and need more packs. Those duplicates should be used for trading, not trashing! Worst trade system I’ve ever seen.”

Article continues after ad

The issue many players are having with the feature is its limitations. As previously mentioned, players will need trade tokens, stamina, and the right cards before they can even begin to trade, and even then they have to wait and work towards being able to trade higher rarity collections.

Article continues after ad

Combine that with the fact that you have to burn duplicates in order to trade, and many are growing extremely frustrated with the rather demanding design.