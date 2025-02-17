Pokemon TCG Pocket players uncover surprising meta workaround

A single Basic Pokemon can skirt two of TCG Pocket’s most frustrating meta cards.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is well into the lifespan of its second major set; Space-Time Smackdown. Alongside some hilarious bugs, the set introduced a plethora of new cards to collect and battle with.

Now that these cards have been in the hands of players for long enough, new meta decks are beginning to take shape. High in the heap sits a Darkrai EX deck that relies on some infuriating walls that many players have begun to find oppressive.

Fortunately, there is one card that can be splashed into decks in an effort to alleviate some of the hassle posed by these walls. The humble Bidoof is able to avoid the pitfalls posed by two of the game’s most troublesome cards.

Bidoof breaks the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta open

Presently, the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta contains many decks that rely on opening the game with Druddigon in the active slot. Its Rough Skin ability causes any Pokemon that deal direct damage to Druddigon to take 20 damage themselves.

Space-Time Smackdown also introduced a new Tool card; Rocky Helmet. This card can be attached to any Pokemon to give it the same effect as Rough Skin and some dastardly players will even attach it to Druddigon in order to force 40 damage on any player foolish enough to attack it.

Reddit user bbressman2 has extolled the virtues of little old Bidoof whose Super Fang attack halves the opposing active Pokemon’s HP. Because its damage comes from Super Fang’s ability and not direct damage numbers associated with the move, it does not trigger Druddigon or Rocky Helmet’s abilities.

As a colorless Pokemon, Bidoof can be easily inserted into any deck without disrupting its energy requirements. With some skilled play, you can force your opponents’ key players out from behind any defensive setups and swiftly take care of them.

Unfortunately, Bidoof can never land a finishing blow so you will need to either evolve it into a Bibarrel for the final hit or switch out into another Pokemon. For as long as the combination of Darkrai EX, Druddigon, and Magnezone plagues Pokemon TCG Pocket, it’s worthwhile keeping a Bidoof in your back pocket.

