Pokemon TCG Pocket player’s trash pack pull is another’s treasure

Nothing is more frustrating in Pokemon TCG Pocket than missing cards with low rarity. While most trainers have their sights set on immersion rare cards, a few just need a Weedle to complete their Kanto collection.

We’ve all been there. You’ve opened dozens of card packs and pulled a few excellent ex cards, but you are missing a basic evolution like Froakie, or Pikachu. Using Pack Points on these deck essentials can be painful if you are saving up for first or second stage evolutions, especially when the expectation has been that these cards should be easy to get.

However, one player’s quest for Weedle has been thrown in their face after seeing another player pull a pack full of them.

Pokemon TCG Pocket player’s big “L” is sparking jealousy

In a social post shared by a Pokemon TCG Pocket player, the conversation between two trainers has been captured, immortalizing a hilarious and frustrating situation. In one of the images, a player has shared a full pack of Weedle captioned, “ARE YOU SERIOUS?!”

A player responded with “need u to add me immediately”, followed by an image of their nearly-complete card list with a hole where a Weedle should be.

The poster who shared the interaction commented, “Amazing interaction happening on pocket twt.” Other players were quick to share their own thoughts. One added, “it took me SO LONG to get Caterpie,” while another commented, “I was missing Weedle till a few days ago.”

Because trading isn’t available yet in Pokemon TCG Pocket, the best hope players have of benefiting from the good pulls (or terrible ones) is through the Wonder Pick system. However, because of the random selection, there isn’t any way to guarantee you’ll get the card you need.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has confirmed that trading is on its way to the game, and while no date has been set for the release of the mechanic, it is clear that it will help many players get the low-rarity cards that might be alluding them in pack pulls.