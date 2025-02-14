Pokemon TCG Pocket players tired of “boring” deck that dominates the meta

A Pokemon TCG Pocket Darness deck has been dominating the meta lately, resulting in frustrated players facing the exact same strategy and cards over and over again.

After the Space-Time Smackdown expansion was added to Pokemon TCG Pocket, a single deck featuring Darkrai ex, Druddigon, and Magnezone was crowned the ultimate winning choice.

However, due to how relatively accessible the deck is, most players have been using it in matches, resulting in the same cards being faced against each other.

Players are tired of overly stalled matches

A user of the PTCGP Reddit page suffered this particular situation recently and posted a picture of their same Darkness deck being played in a match with the title “Average game of Pokemon TCGP at the moment”.

The funniest – or most frustrating – part is that the same cards that can be seen are placed in almost the exact same position for both sides, which has been happening a lot lately.

Even though this type of situation has occurred before in Pokemon TCG Pocket with other decks like the ones featuring Celebi ex & Serperior or Charizard ex & Moltres ex, the main issue with this one is that it is based on a stalling strategy.

Players who use the Darkess deck rely on Druddigon and bench snipers – as well as the feared Darkrai ex – to deal passive and distanced damage, which has resulted in very boring and unnecessarily long games.

More so, they’ve found themselves frustrated due to the results being based on how lucky they are with drawing cards and not so much on critical thinking and strategy.

“God, it’s so boring. Both people stall forever, just for one player to win based on when they randomly drew Cyrus. It’s so uninteractive and uncompetitive”, an angry user wrote.

Most comments on the post agreed that this is the “most boring style of play”, with one user even saying, “I concede the minute I see a Druddigon and a Darkrai, I don’t have time for that”.

Despite the anger, some players preferred to use their time to shine some light on alternative decks that can beat the one currently dominating the meta without having to use it.

“I’m running Bidoof + Fossils right now because Bidoof ignores Druddigon and its Rocky Helmet when hitting. It’s a ton of fun”, a user shared, while another added “I’ve been demolishing Darkrai with Electivire/Magnezone. That deck has methods for generating Energy quickly and moving it all around, and both Magnezone and Electivire deal damage in the neighborhood of ex ‘mons”.

Another combination featuring the feared Celebi ex paired with Exeggutor and Shaymin has gained popularity, though it requires a few healing items.

As DeNA hasn’t confirmed when new expansions will be added to Pokemon TCG Pocket, players tired of the stalling strategy will have to find creative ways to defeat the Darkess deck fast using the already-released cards.