Pokemon TCG Pocket players take a drastic measure over unfair trading system

It’s been less than 24 hours since the trading system was released in Pokemon TCG Pocket, however, players are keen on voicing their discomfort over the feature’s requirements and restrictions.

Pokemon TCG Pocket became an instant success as soon as it launched and has kept players interested by releasing different expansions over time.

While the new card sets were well received, the long-awaited trading system that arrived with the latest update has left more than one player angry, so much so that many have decided to take action and let The Pokemon Company know they made a mistake.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are canceling their Premium Passes

A Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit user made a post announcing they decided to cancel their monthly pass to protest against the bizarre trading restrictions and encouraging others to do the same.

The author explains that the trading system is ‘wildly unfriendly’ to players, as they are required to gather a new currency called Trade Tokens and are limited by Trade Stamina.

While the Trade Stamina regenerates over time, Trade Tokens can only be acquired by burning your duplicates, though the most upsetting part is how few tokens you get for your cards and how expensive it is to complete an exchange.

“Why do I need to destroy 4-5 cards to trade for 1 of the same rarity? Why do we even need extra tokens when we already have so many in-game currencies? What is the point?”, a player asked.

Besides the amount issue, there are more problems surrounding the feature, as common cards cannot be exchanged for Trade Tokens. More so, users are restricted from freely exchanging whichever card they want, as they must follow a same-rarity requirement and all exchangeable cards must be under the 1-star cap.

The fact that a trading card game has such a limited trading system is ironic and has unexpectedly angered players, with many of them following the post’s author on canceling their Premium Passes.

An outraged user wrote, “The only way they will change how trading works is if they see a massive decline in memberships. I suggest you vote with your wallet as it is the only way these things change”, to which another added, “Cancel your subscription and don’t forget to review 1 star for the app!”

The complaints against the trading system have been loud and clear, with players leaving bad reviews all over social media. However, we will have to wait to see if DeNA and The Pokemon Company decide to do something to ease the players’ anger.