Pokemon TCG Pocket players suggest simple fix to get promo cards easier

Pokemon TCG Pocket players suggested a clever workaround to improve the system for acquiring promo cards.

In addition to the cards featured in Wonder Picks and promo packs, promo cards can be obtained in limited-tome drop events. These cards are especially rare because acquiring them again is impossible once the event ends.

This has become an issue because there is no guarantee that you will get every promo card, even if you put in all the time and effort. For example, the Blastoise Drop Event introduced five new cards and winning a battle rewarded a pack that had a chance to include one of those Pokemon.

One player won the battle 75 times and still missed one of the cards. So, you can only imagine how hard it is to complete everything when multiple events are happening simultaneously, as we saw at the start of February.

A TCG Pocket player devised a clever solution to this issue.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players want Promo cards added to the shop

A Pokemon TCG Pocket player took to Reddit and argued that promo cards should be available in the Shop in exchange for Event Shop Tickets, which can be acquired by competing event missions or in Wonder Picks.

At the end of an event, the Shop Tickets are deleted, forcing players to spend them before it ends.

Currently, Event Shop Tickets can be traded for cosmetic items such as covers or playmats, but players love the idea of using the Tickets for promo cards, too.

“You see, but that would make the event actually enjoyable and fair. We don’t want that here. Jokes aside, this is a brilliant idea,” one player responded.

“These events stress me out way more than the battle earned promo packs,” a second user added.

Players also offered the idea of making promo cards available in trades, so getting every card in the game is possible, even if you missed an event.

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, check out the live and upcoming events schedule.