Pokemon TCG Pocket players suggest simple feature to improve trading

Pokemon TCG Pocket finally added trading, but it’s difficult to know which trades they will accept without asking.

Trading was a highly anticipated addition, but that excitement turned sour after seeing the final product. Players primarily took issue with it, introducing a new currency and restrictions for acquiring higher rarity cards.

In response, fans urged the devs to use Flair instead of Trade Tokens because using Flair to make cards shinier is much less valuable than it would have been had the devs also used it for trades.

Some players went one step further and pleaded that the stamina feature should be scrapped entirely, and you should be able to trade whatever cards you want, as long as the other user accepts the offer.

However, if the devs don’t go that far, players at least want one minor quality-of-life change that would drastically improve the experience.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players want trade block feature

A Pokemon TCG Pocket player took to Reddit and suggested that they add a trade block so you can see which Pokemon your friends are willing to give away.

It would also be nice to see which Pokemon they want to simplify the process. As it stands, you aren’t able to see either, making most trade requests a shot in the dark unless you ask them outside of the game what they want from a deal.

There is a way players can do something like this now.

“I just made a binder and named it Can Trade and put all the rare cards I have multiples of in it so my friends can see what I have to trade,” one user suggested.

There needs to be a place people can go that lets us see what people are wanting and what they have to offer,” a second commenter agreed.

Regardless of how you go about doing it, players want significant changes. For more on Pocket TCG, check out hidden video game references in the new card art.