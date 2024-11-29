Pokemon TCG Pocket players slam “obnoxious” promo stamps that ruin cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are calling for the devs to make adjustments to the game’s promo event cards, which all come with “annoying” stickers that cover card art.

The Venusaur Drop Event enables Pokemon TCG Pocket players to get a full art version of the Gen 1 Grass-type. However, despite the card featuring some incredibly beautiful artwork, there’s one huge problem that fans believe ruins the overall quality.

While the latest Drop Event features several powerful anti-meta ‘mon like Jigglypuff and Greninja, the five new cards all feature a promo stamp. Unlike the old promo cards, which featured a small promo stamp on the base of the card, TCG Pocket follows the trend of recent releases and puts a massive stamp on the card art itself.

This blocks a large portion of artwork and looks particularly obnoxious on cards like the new full-art Venusaur.

Pokemon Pocket players want changes to promo cards

The Pokemon Company The Venusaur full art card also features the promo sticker.

“I don’t know why they thought promo stamps that look like obnoxious stickers were a good idea in Pocket. I wanna peel it off,” wrote one player on Pocket’s Reddit page. While Pocket’s promo stickers have likely been made larger to make them more visible on mobile devices, many players want tweaks to the way they appear.

“Don’t understand why they didn’t put that icon in the bottom-left corner, instead of rarity icons they could put a ‘PROMO’ label, it’s an empty space now – on the image, it’s really ugly,” responded another player.

The community has suggested that devs could add a feature that allows promo stickers to be toggled on or off. This would still enable players to see that their version of a card is a promo, without having the promo sticker take up a large portion of the art.

Whether the devs will add such a feature remains to be seen, but either way, you’ll still want to add the new promo cards to your collection, especially this OP Jigglypuff card that counters the best meta decks.