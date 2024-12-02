Pokemon TCG Pocket players “sick” of pulling same Pokemon during Venusaur event 

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Venusaur event is in full swing and fans are grinding for the rare cards, resulting in some poor Gen 1 ‘Mons taking flack for constantly being pulled.

The Venusaur event in Pokemon Pocket involves taking on several Grass-type decks, all for the chance of pulling cards from the Promo Packs. These packs feature five new cards, including Haunter, Jigglypuff, Onix, Greninja, and Venusaur.

The Venusaur card is the rarest promo during the event and fans are feverishly hunting for it. This means a lot of ire has been thrown at the other cards, with users on the PTCGP Reddit showing disdain towards Onix, as its face keeps appearing during their Venusaur search.

“10 Onix, 6 Haunter, 5 Jigglypuf, 5 Greninja, 0 Venosaur,” one user wrote, while another said, “I have four Onix, three Haunters, and a Greninja. I never want to see that ugly ass Onix ever again.”

The current drop rates for the Venusaur event Promo pack put Venusaur at 12.66%, Greninja at 15.82%, and the other three at 23.84%. This pull rate isn’t actually that bad, especially compared to some of the rarer Genetic Apex cards.

Onix is taking a lot of heat from fans, even though Haunter and Jigglypuff have the same drop rate. This could well be due to the ugly artwork, which fans have mocked for its suggestive appearance.

Pokemon Pocket fans are well-known for their superstition regarding random chance. The hatred towards the Misty card is born from a belief that it’s unfair, even though it’s just coin flips. Anyone who sees the same card repeatedly is going to think it’s on purpose, even though it’s all by chance.

The cards appearing in the first Promo pack are under a ton of scrutiny, considering how big Pokemon Pocket has been since launch. A lot of people are grinding to get that big plant-covered frog, so anything that gets in the way will take unnecessary flak.