Pokemon TCG Pocket players praise Space-Time Smackdown expansion for one major reason

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown is the next expansion that will bring two new booster packs themed around the Sinnoh region. While fans have been fixated on the powerful Lucario card and Dialga ex, fans are thankful for one major change.

Following on from the Genetic Apex expansion, which included three boosters – Space-Time Smackdown has made the switch to two card packs. While this may seem like a bad thing for those looking to have more variety when it comes to pulls, many players in the TCG Pocket community have praised this change.

After all, collecting all the cards in the Genetic Apex set can set you back well over $1000. Even if you don’t spend any money on TCG Pocket, it’ll take a long time before you finish your Pokedex and claim the secret Mew card.

So, with the news that Space-Time Smackdown will only feature two boosters, players have been quick to praise the devs.

TCG Pocket players praise Space-Time Smackdown

“Not only does this mean chances are future pack Pokemon will be easier to get, but I don’t need to save nearly as many hourglasses,” wrote one player on the TCG Pocket Reddit page.

“In theory, it’ll just be way easier to complete packs (or at least complete the none full art), but it makes picking a pack easier but also gives them the chance to be more balanced like Mewtwo having Mewtwo and Gardevoir.”

However, having two boosters could also make it harder to pull specific cards. This is especially true if the Space-Time Smackdown set features a large card pool, which is distributed among two boosters. As some commenters note, this could make chasing certain ex cards harder.

The Pokemon Company

“It’s either indicative that they are not adding as many cards to the game as I’d hoped, or they are aiming to make it tougher to pull so that you want to push spending or trading.”

Meanwhile, others believe TCG Pocket should continue to follow in Mythical Island’s footsteps by releasing only one booster per update, with a much more limited pool.

“Would’ve been better if they just continued having only one pack like the actual TCG, but yes it’s better than three boosters.”

While we don’t have the full details on every card in the Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown set, here are all available cards that have been confirmed so far.