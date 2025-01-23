Pokemon TCG Pocket players hoarding items for trades just got bad news

Pokemon TCG Pocket has finally announced that trading will be coming to the mobile app on January 29, 2025. However, trainers who tried to predict the needs of the mechanic are in for bad news.

Trading has been one of the most anticipated mechanics of Pokemon TCG Pocket since its release last year. The need to swap cards with other players to complete card lists has grown in urgency as players struggle to get specific pulls from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island expansions.

Some tried to predict what currency in the game might used for trades when the mechanic was released, with many assuming it would have to be one of the items already in the game. Shinedust seemed the most likely, as it is tethered to obtaining flair, but nothing else.

Unfortunately, for those who hoarded their Shinedust instead of making their cards sparkle when placed on the battlefield, the efforts were in vain. A press release with details about trading has given a glimpse of the icons for the needed trading currency, and it isn’t the same as any existing items currently in the game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Trades Aren’t Free

The items players will need, according to image titles, are Trade Tokens and Trade Hourglasses. This means that a third type of hourglass will be required to reduce trade cooldowns, and Trade Tokens will be needed to complete a trade.

It is likely that the higher the rarity of the card, the more Trade Tokens it will cost for players to complete a swap. This isn’t unlike Pokemon Go, but it could be frustrating for those already managing the many currencies needed to engage in Wonder Pick, open booster packs, and even participate in some battle events.

It is particularly bad news for those who spent months hoarding other currencies to be extra prepared for when the mechanic became available. Hopefully, obtaining the new trade items in Pokemon TCG Pocket won’t be too difficult, and players will be able to use their stockpiled items to upgrade decks and add flair to their favorite cards.