Pokemon TCG Pocket players floored by the game’s “hardest” challenge

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have unearthed the game’s toughest achievement and it’s not getting consecutive wins.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is in the midst of what many consider to be its most difficult in-game event to date. The Genetic Apex SP Emblem event rewards a special Emblem if players can score five consecutive wins in Event Battles.

The challenge is so frustrating, it’s beginning to cause some toxicity in the game’s PVP battles. Fortunately, if you have the right deck, you can sweep through the event fairly easily.

Because of outs like this, the SP Emblem event is nothing compared to the challenge that players have stumbled across. It’s being called the “hardest” task in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s lack of Dragon-types never felt so bad

The challenge comes in the form of one of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Achievements, or rather a series of them. The game has a number of achievements based around collecting different amounts of the various card-types. These award trophies for bragging rights as well as some Shinedust to play around with Flair.

One of these achievement sets requires you to collect Dragon-type cards and at first glance, that doesn’t seem particularly difficult. That is until you remember that there are only three Dragon-type cards in the game currently.

While the example above posted on Reddit is the highest level of this achievement requiring 1,000 Dragon-type cards, even the initial 100 required for the base trophy is impossible to get without opening thousands of packs. At the very least, completing this achievement should get easier as new sets introduce more Dragon-types to Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The small batch of Dragon-types we have currently are incredibly powerful so collecting a bunch of them isn’t a bad idea. The Dragonite deck is one of the best in the game and with enough extras, you can style on your opponents with a full set of Flaired cards.