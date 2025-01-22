Pokemon TCG Pocket players discover best way to farm event wins without battling

The Mythical Island Emblem Event, running from January 20 to January 27 in Pocket, offers four green emblems as its top rewards, the highest requiring you to win five PvP matches in a row.

With the grind to collect all the emblems and rewards proving to be a tough challenge, one player has turned to a novel method to secure the necessary wins without the usual struggle.

Fortnite player Okima33 posted to the PTCGP subreddit, stating, “Mock me all you want but it works!” alongside a screenshot of them having changed their username to ‘PLEASE Concede,’ while showing off having acquired the two highest emblems.

While the idea that simply changing your name in TCG could prompt opponents to surrender during battles may seem absurd, some players admitted to using this unconventional tactic to rack up the wins.

A player confessed, “After some tries. I’m not proud of it…my pride is hurt…but I got them,” as more comments from players flooded in to praise them.

“Improvise, adapt, overcome,” the top comment read, as one more chimed in, “The sweaties will be very offended by this lmao.” Another added: “I just played against you. I conceded because you were about to beat me, it felt dirty.”

Whether you intend to try the method, it’s worth noting that you can only change your name every 30 days,”I did the same now I’m stuck with this dumb name for 30 days … Worth it?” a player questioned after soon realising.

Some Pokemon TCG players called it “pathetic”

Not everyone was overjoyed. One player called it “pathetic,” while another questioned, “What’s the fun in this?” This prompted a response: “On one hand, he did not win it, but on another hand he outsmarted the system and did a funny switcheroo so…. I think it may have been fun to do it.”

“I think the point is the event isn’t fun, I only played PvP this week for the event emblem. I gladly would’ve accepted some concedes, I hated every second of trying to get it tbh,” a player replied, highlighting frustration with completing the Mythical Island SP Emblem Event.

The Mythical Island SP Emblem Event, active from January 20 to January 27, has faced criticism for being overly difficult to earn the coveted emblems and rewards.

This is not the first time players exploited the Concede function due to a challenging event, during the Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1, TCG players banded together conceding on purpose to help out other players earn their Gold Emblem.