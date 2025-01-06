Pokemon TCG Pocket players demand overhaul for “infuriating” feature

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are demanding one of the game’s only social features be overhauled given its “infuriating” design.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been a huge success since releasing at the end of October 2024. The new virtual take on the beloved card game is bringing in old and new fans of the Pokemon franchise.

The game’s newest expansion; Mythical Island, revamped the meta massively thanks to the introduction of plenty of new cards including Mew ex, Aerodactyl ex, and more.

While this recent installment has given players lots of new content to dive into, the community is still as vocal as ever when it comes to workshopping and pitching new ideas and changes to further evolve Pokemon TCG Pocket.

As such, players are now imploring the developers to overhaul one of the game’s most “wasted” features, Community Showcase.

What are Community Showcases in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Dexerto/The Pokemon Company Community Showcases allow players to share their favorite cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

While Pokemon TCG Pocket is largely a solo PvP experience, the game encourages players to display their favorite collections and cards to others via the Community Showcase feature.

Under the Social Hub section of the app, players can curate and piece together their favorite cards and display them for all the community to see. There are two ways to show off your cards, either via a Display Board or in a Binder.

The Boards allow players to show off a single card at a time while the Binders have room for up to 30 cards to be placed within.

In essence, this feature operates like a trophy showcase, wherein others can “like” your collections and cards displayed. Furthermore, you’re also able to choose from a pre-made list of hashtags in the same way you can across social media apps.

Pokemon TCG Pocket grants you a Shop Ticket for each “like” you receive from the Community Showcase feature as a way to incentivize players to get social and share their rarest and best pulls.

Players demand changes to Community Showcase in Pokemon TCG Pocket

It’s not just one particular aspect of Community Showcase that Pokemon TCG Pocket players want changed rather, they want the whole feature to be overhauled.

In a recent Reddit thread that has amassed over 1,600 likes, one player called out Community Showcase for all the “wasted space” it takes up and how this limits users from actually enjoying the cards and the art.

“Users should be able to simply swipe through and look at everything in a large enough format that the art can be enjoyed, like a gallery,” added another Redditor.

Currently, the Community Showcase requires players to click on each display to fully enjoy the different collections, only including a brief taste in the initial screen. Consequently, many “don’t feel incentivized to explore someone’s profile if [they] can’t even see the display that’s currently on offer.”

When further discussing why Community Showcase is so limited in its ability to properly exhibit cards and collection, other players joked that “the UI/UX designer was given the explicit task of making the most infuriating design possible while still functionally working.”

With a trading feature set to drop at some point in January, Pokemon TCG Pocket is gearing up to place a bigger focus on the social aspect of the game, so there’s all the chance Community Showcase will be revamped in the coming future.

However, the devs have not yet made mention of if and when this feature will be updated.