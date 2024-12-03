Pokemon TCG Pocket players create free way to farm shop tickets

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have created an easy and quick way to farm multiple free Shop Tickets thanks to a new format that ensures matches end as quickly as possible.

In TCG Pocket, Shop Tickets can be used to purchase various resources, including Pack and Wonder Hourglasses. Shop Tickets are earned via completing in-game Missions, with a cap on how many the player can acquire per day.

It’s possible to receive at least five Shop Tickets a day by finishing a Pokemon Pocket card battle and saying “Thanks” to the opponent when it’s done. A post on Reddit discussed a special format players have made to make the most of the system, all through endless politeness.

If players enter a Private Battle using the code “THANKS” when entering, both players are expected to concede the match immediately. Then, they both say “Thanks” on the next screen, rewarding both players with Shop Tickets.

Unfortunately, players are limited to receiving five Shop Tickets a day, so they can’t grind this mechanic for endless items. The freebies will add up, though, translating to free Hourglasses in the slow period between events to farm packs.

Like Pokemon Pocket’s NOEX format, these fan-made challenges are ways to make the game more enjoyable. In the case of the “THANKS” format, it’s about getting the bonuses without relying on the generosity of strangers.

While it’s certainly possible to acquire the “Thanks” from playing regular matches, it will be a lot slower, especially if the opponent is a sore loser and doesn’t return the compliment.

The developers of Pokemon Pocket have confirmed that Genetic Apex packs aren’t going to be cycled out during the next expansion. That may not be true forever, so maybe farming “Thanks” is the best way to get all the cards before they’re gone.

