Pokemon TCG Pocket players create custom lobbies to ban meta ex cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have created custom no-ex card lobbies, known as “NOEX” and they are a great way to play non meta decks.

The best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks all use powerful ex cards like Mewtwo and Pikachu ex – in fact, both the Beginner and Event matches are filled with them. With ex cards dominating the meta, players have now created their own custom battle format – NOEX.

As the name suggests, these custom lobbies enable players to use non ex decks. So, if you’re tired of facing off against Misty Articuno decks for the 100th time and want to see more variety from your battle sessions, then here’s how you can join the NOEX lobbies.

How to play No Ex lobbies

Dexerto The Pokemon TCG Pocket no ex battle format is incredibly easy to join.

To join No Ex lobbies in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined below:

Open Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Head over to the “ Battle ” menu.

” menu. Click on the “ Versus ” menu.

” menu. Select the “ Private Match ” button.

” button. Choose the non ex deck you wish to battle with.

Enter “ NOEX ” in the password field.

” in the password field. Choose “Battle” to begin searching for an opponent.

It’s important to note, that you won’t get any experience battling in Private Match lobbies. However, you can still be rewarded with Shop Tickets provided both players thank one another at the end of the match. You’ll also still be able to complete battle-themed missions as well.

If that wasn’t enough, other custom lobbies have different formats. These are the following:

1EX: Only decks with one ex Pokemon are allowed.

Only decks with one ex Pokemon are allowed. ABC: No S-tier decks permitted.

We recommend giving these lobbies a go if you’re tired of the current ex spam in regular battles. Of course, you may get the odd troll player using ex cards, but there are rewards for winning, so this should be infrequent

Now that you know how to queue up for no ex lobbies, be sure to check out all the upcoming events in Pokemon TCG Pocket.