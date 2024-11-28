Pokemon TCG Pocket players convinced they’ve found Wonder Pick “life hack”

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Wonder Pick is a tricky feature, but players are convinced that doing this one thing would help them out.

If you’re playing Pokemon TCG Pocket as a free-to-play player, unlocking everything will take ages, especially if you’re only relying solely on opening booster packs daily. That’s why knowing how to utilize Wonder Pick to snatch extra cards is essential.

While, yes, there’s always a chance for you to get more powerful cards from this feature, Wonder Pick has always been tricky. First, you have to spend stamina to pick a card, and you’re not guaranteed to get the one you want.

At this point, players have concluded that, like booster packs, this is already predetermined. But despite that, some are convinced that they’ve found a method to get the most out of this randomized feature.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are picking the same spot in Wonder Pick

Getting the card you want in Wonder Pick is hard unless you’re lucky. Hence, in a Reddit thread, one user wrote: “Tired of feeling bad after your wonder picks? Just pick the same spot every time!”

They explained, “Let the cards choose you! At least this way you don’t feel bad when you ‘picked wrong’ even though it’s random.”

The Pokemon Company / Dexerto Cards Pokemon TCG Pocket cards featured in a Wonder Pick selection.

According to the user, this makes them “less salty” when things don’t go their way, as they accept what they’re given instead of thinking, “I should have picked my second option.” Already, one user has responded to this by writing, “This is the life hack.”

While some believe the cards are already predetermined, this method has apparently worked for some users, giving them the ones they want despite not expecting them.

One wrote: “I always pick the spot where the card already is. It either stays in the spot, or I don’t get it. I’ve gotten three exs with this method.”

Meanwhile, another claimed that they would pick the spot of the card they wanted before the “shuffle.” They added, “Like 8/10 times it doesn’t move.”

Not everyone has been lucky with this method, though. “I pick the same spot every time, top left, and it’s never what I want,” commented one user.

Rest assured, those who haven’t been lucky can look forward to the upcoming Wonder Pick event featuring Bulbasaur and Magnemite, among other rewards.