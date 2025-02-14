Pokemon TCG Pocket players claim this is the worst bench sniper in the game

Since the Space-Time Smackdown expansion changed the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta, bench snipers have gained popularity as they’re being featured in most decks, although some are not as good as you’d think.

The latest Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion made all the players forget about the – almost unbeatable – Celebi ex & Serperior deck and changed it for a Darkness one with Darkrai ex at the helm.

However, Darkrai ex is not of much use alone and that’s why it needs support from Druddigon, who at the same time requires the help of the best bench snipers.

Seadra is an “awful” bench sniper

One player noticed the Seadra card that is currently being outshined by fellow bench snipers and made a post on the PTCGP Reddit channel to make its point.

According to the author’s analysis, Seadra is “probably one of the worst fully evolved mon” because it requires three Energy to deal 50 damage to any opponent, while others like Honchkrow and Lumineon require only two Energy and even have better HP.

The only thing Seadra has in its favor is its low retreat cost, however, that’s not enough when putting it all into perspective to secure a solid strategy to win a match. Plus, Lumineon has no retreat cost at all.

As a player commented, ” It is crazy when compared with Lumineon- it’s literally worse in every single aspect. If Horsea had 10 more damage or HP then I could be like ok fine I guess. But since they are 1:1 the same base Pokemon and at Stage 1, Seadra is worse in every way”

Nonetheless, players noticed a small detail that could save Seadra from being the absolute worst Water-type card in the game yet.

“Seadra can attack the active Pokemon, which can be boosted with type advantage and Giovanni. Lumineon can only attack benched Pokemon and never get bonuses from attacking the active Pokemon”, a user carefully explained.

With more expansions being added to the game, and taking into consideration that Seadra still has one evolution left (Kingdra), it could be possible that the seahorse lookalike has been powered down on purpose.

“We will probably get Kindra or Kingdra Ex sooner or later, and will most likely get a new Seadra as well”, a user shared while another added, “We have to presume it’s bad only to balance a Kingdra or Kingdra ex card we will get that probably will have a 3 or 4 energy huge damage and/or snipe attack”.

Players will have to wait until a new expansion is announced to see if the long-awaited Kingdra – or at least a better Seadra – is on the way. For now, they’ll have to work around it and go for a smarter choice like Lumineon.