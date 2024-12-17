Pokemon TCG Pocket players call for OP Mythical Island card to be nerfed

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island expansion has introduced a powerful new Basic Pokemon that fans are already calling to be nerfed, due to how quickly it can win battles.

Pokemon Pocket allows players to summon powerful ‘Mons that can decimate their foes. However, having a strong Basic Pokemon that can sweep weaker creatures early can let players get the Points they need before a setup. This is why Kangaskhan and its Dizzy Punch attack was so feared in the past.

A new Pokemon in the Mythical Island set is set to make early game sweeps even more commonplace, thanks to a limitless source of damage. This is a new Eevee card and users of the PTCGP Reddit are already up in arms about it.

Mythical Island Eevee is way too strong for the cost

For an Energy of any color, Eevee’s Continuous Steps attack deals 20 points of damage for every Heads on a coin flip. So long as the player keeps flipping Heads, they’ll keep doing damage.

In a game as RNG heavy as Pokemon Pocket, this means Eevee can annihilate anything with a good run of luck. The fact that it uses all Energy also makes it extremely splashable, so it’s going to appear in every competitive Pokemon Pocket deck.

Naturally, fans are furious with the power creep and are already asking the developers to limit Eevee’s strength.

“This thing shouldn’t exist. For an one-energy move, they should have capped it to 4 Heads max,” one user wrote, while another said, “I’m feeling the power creep already and we just have 1 new pack.”

Naturally, comparisons to Pokemon Pocket’s infamous Misty card are already flying. “It’s basically Misty, but it can actually, physically (digitally?) hurt you.”

There’s also the fact that the new Vaporeon card is already being hailed as OP by the fans, thanks to its Ability that moves Water Energy around. The powerful Eevee is going to make those decks even more present.

Mythical Island has already upended the meta, making some previous tools feel weak in response. The Eevee card definitely feels like power creep, as capping the damage would have been an easy way to limit its power. As it stands, the Eeveelutions are going to be running wild, potentially taking early wins with lots of Heads.