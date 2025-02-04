Pokemon TCG Pocket players beg for new events as current repeats become “a chore”

Pokemon TCG Pocket has kept players busy with battle events that award special emblems and in-game currency. However, after months of the same goals, players are starting to push for different ways to play the game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has just launched its third card expansion, Space-Time Smackdown. To celebrate this, another Emblem Event has kicked off, challenging people to do exactly what they have in previous Emblem Events: battle other players for win streaks.

Article continues after ad

While these battles were initially interesting – pitting trainers against each other in a fight to prove which wielded the strongest decks – reruns of the event have left many tired. Now, some frustrated players are even speaking out, calling the events a “chore”.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players want new challenges

In a post shared to the Pokemon TCG Pocket subreddit, one player shared a post that commented on the rehashed events, stating, “Starting to feel like a chore…” followed by a meme.

Players in the comments were quick to jump in, agreeing with the original poster as they voiced a desire for new options and challenges in what has become a repetitive process of currency grinding. One shared, “This. At the end of the day, it’s just a flex emblem that literally doesn’t do anything in the game. Not worth the reward and time spent especially since you have to deal with more and more lame’s wasting your time nowadays and waiting for time out.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another jumped in, pointing out the opportunities Pokemon TCG Pocket could take advantage of to make gameplay more interesting, “I think the game needs new events. Like an official, no ex event or certain types are banned. Maybe only cards from the most recent set. There are plenty of opportunities. This just seems lazy.”

Others have claimed they no longer play to get the Emblems, instead only completing enough battles to grind the currency rewards before calling it quits.

Article continues after ad

One player went so far as to call the Emblem Events, “Zero fun”, and that they have ignored the events when they went live on the Pokemon TCG Pocket app.

While Pokemon TCG Pocket hasn’t openly announced any plans for new content, the game has only been live since October of 2024. With just a few months under its belt, it is likely the devs are trying to make sure what’s currently available runs smoothly before adding new elements that could create problems for players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, more options for events will come soon, giving players a break from the Emblem grind.