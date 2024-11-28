Pokemon TCG Pocket players are hoarding Pack Hourglasses for one reason

Savvy Pokemon TCG Pocket players are stashing large amounts of Pack Hourglasses in preparation for a major event.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is booming thanks to its stellar simulation of the physical trading card game. It has drawn in more than 30 million users and made over $120 million in revenue.

The game revolves around collecting rare cards by opening booster packs and using them to build powerful meta decks for battling with friends. Engaging with these mechanics relies on getting ahold of the game’s various resources.

One resource in particular is the most prized of all. Pokemon TCG Pocket players are amassing hoards of Pack Hourglasses in order to be ready for the release of the game’s first set of new cards.

Pokemon TCG Pocket impending set 2 has players stashing Pack Hourglasses

Pack Hourglasses cut down the time it takes to open a new booster pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Normally, you have to wait 12 hours between opening these packs but expending a Pack Hourglass reduces the wait by an hour.

Reddit user snes69 has managed to set aside 1,000 Pack Hourglasses meaning they can open a whopping 83 packs. The reason they’re amassing this hoard of Pack Hourglasses is so that when the second set of Pokemon TCG Pocket drops, they can get a headstart on collecting the new cards.

There’s a small collective of players doing the same thing but many don’t have that level of self-control. “I get hourglasses to open a packet and I’m doing it because I love dopamine my brain can’t produce,” one user admitted. “What’s it like to be disciplined and not give in to the temptation of immediate gratification?” asked another.

Aside from the possibility of collecting rare cards from the new set before everyone else, another reason to hoard Pack Hourglasses is for the prospective power creep. Players are theorizing that the cards from the Genetic Apex set will quickly become outpaced in competitive battles so stocking up on Pack Hourglasses may help you compete in later sets.