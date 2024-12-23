Pokemon TCG Pocket player unlocks secret message after spending huge sum of money

A Pokemon TCG Pocket player has uncovered a message that most people will likely never see, as it only appears after thousands of cards have been unlocked, something they had to pay for the pleasure to witness.

Pokemon Pocket provides little messages whenever players hit certain card unlock landmarks. These aren’t restricted to paid players, as it’s possible to unlock every card for free; it just takes a fair bit more patience, considering it takes 12 hours to get a single pack.

Article continues after ad

A user on the PTCGP Reddit has managed the unthinkable: they’ve acquired over 20,000 cards in the short span of time since the game launched. It turns out that this number has special significance, as the game will display a message involving Claydol when the milestone is hit.

Pokemon TCG Pocket acknowledges 20,000 cards collected

So, how did the OP manage to get this many cards so quickly? They admitted in a post that it cost them around three thousand to get the packs necessary to hit such a high number.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naturally, other users in the thread were floored by spending so much cash on Pokemon Pocket.

“This is an insane amount of money to spend on a digital card game,” one user wrote, while another said, “Please get some help.”

Now that fans have discovered that a message exists for 20,000 cards, the question is whether similar developer notes are even higher up the list. Could a smiling Pikachu be waiting at a million cards, for the person who spent a mortgage on Pokemon Pocket?

Article continues after ad

The casual fans who open the usual one or two packs a day will have to wait a long time to see Claydol or any of the high-tier landmark Pokemon, even with regular use of Wonder Picks and winning packs through Missions.

It’s absolutely possible to enjoy Pokemon Pocket without ever spending a penny, and as the Claydol message shows, there’s no benefit to dropping lots of money on the game, no matter how desirable some chase cards are.

Article continues after ad