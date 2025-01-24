Pokemon TCG Pocket player hits insane milestone after spending over $100 a day

One Pokemon TCG Pocket player has managed to collect an insane amount of cards in just less than three months.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has plenty of exciting things to keep players busy. Not only can fans pull some Psychic-type cards from an ongoing event, but now we finally have a closer look at the new Trading feature and Space-Time Smackdown expansion.

Of course, while all of these are welcome additions for players to pull new cards, doing so can be restrictive if you’re grinding the game as a free-to-play player. One person has even previously done the math, revealing it would take two years to unlock everything.

In a surprising turn of events, one Japanese YouTuber has already managed to collect 50,000 cards in the relatively short time since the game’s launch — albeit with a price.

Pokemon TCG Pocket YouTuber has already amassed 50,000 cards with a hefty price

Pokemon TCG Pocket was released on 30 October 2024, which means it’s only been out for less than three months at the time of writing. However, that hasn’t stopped Hajimesyacho from maximizing Poke Gold purchases every day, leading to a collection of 50,000 cards, as announced via a post on X.

Of course, to pull this off, the YouTuber had to spend a lot of money. Before going into details, while there is no limit for players to spend real-life money in the game, it’s worth knowing that there is a limit on how much you can spend on Poke Gold per day.

Each day, players can spend a maximum of 720 Poke Gold on Booster packs, Wonder Picks, and others. This means that Hajimesyacho has spent over $100 daily to be able to amass this massive amount of card collection.

With that in mind, as he had been doing so for over 80 days, it can be estimated that he had spent over $8,000 in the game.

It’s an expensive price to pay for sure, but this would also mean that he likely has enough duplicate cards to breeze through the secret missions and certain achievements.