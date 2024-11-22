Pokemon TCG Pocket player finds out how much money it takes to collect a full set

A Pokemon TCG Pocket player has worked out exactly how much money you need to spend in order to collect every card. Now you don’t have to.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has a stranglehold on TCG fans new and old. The engaging battling mechanics make for fun meta deck building but the collection of especially rare cards is the real draw.

The intriguing gameplay loops have sucked in over 30 million players and the app has generated more than $120 million in revenue. One player has boldly contributed to those earnings in the name of experimentation and their findings could save you a lot of money.

Reddit user Weens4Life shouldered the burden of spending actual money on Pokemon TCG Pocket to outline how much it would take to collect the full Genetic Apex set. The big number is a whopping $1,500 but the breakdown of various stats paints a clearer picture of where the money goes.

Through their spending of $1,500, Weens4Life opened a total of 1,741 booster packs and amassed an insane collection of 8,582 cards. Of those cards, only 286 are needed to fill out the full Genetic Apex set but many of the cards opened will have been duplicates and not contributed to the end goal.

Interestingly, collecting the 226 standard versions of each card in Pokemon TCG Pocket only cost around $200 according to Weens4Life. The remaining $1,300 was spent trying to obtain the 60 secret rare cards such as full arts and crown rares.

Somewhere between $500 and $700 was spent to gather up the final three full art cards that were needed for a complete collection. It could have cost even more but the sheer number of packs that Weens4Life opened afforded them enough Pack Points to craft the crown rare Pikachu which would not appear for them by normal means.

So, is the potential $1,500 minimum spend worth it to become a Pokemon Master? We’re hesitant to say but at least you now know what you’re in for if you decide to take the paid route in Pokemon TCG Pocket.