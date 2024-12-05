Pokemon TCG Pocket player destroys Mewtwo ex deck using comical Magikarp combo

A Pokemon TCG Pocket player overcame a Mewtwo ex deck with the raw power of Magikarp, thanks to a last-second combo that secured the victory.

One of the great things about the Pokemon TCG is that weak ‘Mons from the mainline Pokemon titles have a chance at being strong, as they aren’t beholden to the strict rules of the video games. This means creatures like Caterpie can win matches.

Mewtwo ex decks are among the top tier choices for Pokemon Pocket, thanks to the support provided by Gardevoir and its Psy Shadow ability that grants extra Energy. This didn’t help one player, as shown on the PTCGP Reddit, as Magikarp overcame the duo.

Sabrina helped Magikarp beat Mewtwo

As outlined by the OP: they had defeated a Mewtwo ex to secure two points and beaten the Gardevoir down to 10 HP. When the enemy brought out their second Mewtwo ex, they only had a Magikarp on the field.

However, this is where Supporter cards can swing a victory. The rare Sabrina card can switch an opponent’s Active Pokemon to one on the Bench. This was used to bring the Gardevoir back out and Magikarp used a Splash for the win.

“A well-timed Sabrina play should always be applauded and appreciated, even if one was on the receiving end,” one user wrote, while another said, “I love those base Pokemon wins. I do that often and they rarely see it coming.”

The fact that a top tier deck like Mewtwo ex lost to one of the weakest Pokemon in the history of the game is just the cherry on the cake.

As Pokemon Pocket is still in its infancy, there aren’t that many cards or strategies for players to use. This means certain top-tier decks will keep appearing in online matches, and it can get boring to face the same few strategies.

The combined might of Magikarp and Sabrina proves that no deck is unbeatable. All you need is to wait for the right time to Splash and victory can be yours.