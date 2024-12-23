Pokemon TCG Pocket player claims insane deck combo is “unbeatable”

The Mythical Island expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket has introduced several exciting strategies for PvP. While Mew ex and Celebi ex have held a predictable amount of loyalty from gamers, a Gyarados ex combination has taken several by surprise.

Deck strategies are the key to earning Emblems in Pokemon TCG Pocket, as the best combinations of cards allow players to dominate in PvP challenges. However, when one deck becomes particularly popular, players have to start thinking outside the box to challenge an oversaturation of Mewtwo ex, Mew ex, Celebi ex, and Charizard ex.

While resistance against such powerful meta favorites might seem futile, TCG Pocket players have fearlessly taken on the challenge of toppling them. One player has thrown a wrench in gameplay with a shocking combination, Gyarados ex and Druddigon.

Power in a Dual-type deck

In the social media post that broke down the combination, the player explains that a combination of high HP on Gyarados ex and the brute force of the hits between the Kanto Water-type and Druddigon make it difficult to knock down.

While Gyarados ex is an understandable favorite despite its high Energy cost, Druddigon is the sleeper agent in this setup. When Mythical Island was first released, Druddigon was written off as unusable thanks to the dual Energy requirements it possesses for attacking.

Dual Energy is currently broken in Pokemon TCG Pocket, as the type of energy players get each turn is randomly selected, and can destroy a workable deck if the needed energy doesn’t spawn.

However, in this deck, players aren’t relying on Energy. Druddigon can hit the opponent for 20 points of damage every time it is damaged thanks to its Ability. Greninja can do 20 points to any of the Opponent’s cards with another Ability. This allows players to focus all Energy pulled on Gyarados ex, while still doing reasonable damage during the build phase of the battle.

Players are excited to try this combination. One commenter stated, “THANK YOUUU! Can’t wait to try this haha” while another added, “I’ve seen a version of this but utilizing eevee and vaporeon for the ability to switch around energy If the pull of cards early on is in your favor then yes you’ll win if not you can beat this deck it’s about nocking out the basics asap.”

This could be the combination to try when going up against some of the big bads of the current Meta. While Gyarados ex can be a difficult card to pull, Druddigon is only a two-diamond rarity. If you aren’t pulling it from packs, it’s fairly cheap to pick up using pack points instead.