Pokemon TCG Pocket Pikachu ex decks are in trouble thanks to these cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket decks centered around Pikachu ex dominate the game, but the Mythical Island expansion introduces a few new cards to shake up the current meta.

Pikachu ex is one of the best cards in TCG Pocket because you can play the card without evolving, and the Move Circle Circuit only requires two Energy. With three Benched Pokemon, Circle Circuit does 90 damage and doesn’t discard any eEnergy after use.

Before knowing what hit you, Pikachu can secure a win. When paired with Zapdos ex as a backup in case Pikachu is taken down, it is a beast to go up against.

Article continues after ad

These electric decks thrive because there aren’t many viable options to attack benched Pokemon or punish a player that loads their bench up. Mythical Island finally addresses that issue with new cards that expose Pikachu’s weakness.

How to counter Pikachu EX in Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythic Island

Here is a look at the cards that will give Pikachu ex users headaches.

Article continues after ad

Card Type Moves

Pidgeot ex (Alt) Normal Scattering Cyclone: This attack does 20 more damage for each of your opponent’s benched Pokemon

Beheeyem Psychic Mind Jack: This attack does 20 more damage for each of your opponent’s benched Pokemon

Tauros Normal Fighting Tackle: If your opponent’s active Pokemon is a Pokemon ex, this attack does 80 more damage

Raichu Electric Gigashock: This attack also does 20 damage to each of your opponent’s benched Pokemon

Marshadow Fighting Revenge: If any of your Pokemon were Knocked Out by damage from an attack during your opponent’s last turn, this attack does 60 more damage

Pidgeot ex stands out as the best option to counter Pikachu ex. Scattering Cyclone does 80 damage and that goes up to 140 if your opponent has three benched Pokemon, which most meta meta electric decks have.

Article continues after ad

Being weak to electric moves and losing an additional 20 HP points does hurt Pidgeot’s case, but Pikachu still can’t one-shot Pidgeot even with the extra damage.

Next up, Beheeyem only dishes out 10 damage with Mind Jack, but that will increase to 70 if your opponent has three benched Pokemon. The move only requires one Energy, making it an excellent early move at the start of a round.

It will also be easy to fit Beheeyem in most Mythical Island decks, as psychic will be a popular type to use with the emergence of Mew ex.

Article continues after ad

Tauros’ Fighting Tackle calls for three Energy, but the attack does 120 damage if the opponent’s active Pokemon is an ex, making the build-up worth it to take down a Pikachu ex in one move. Raichu’s Gigashock also requires three Energy, but the unique ability to do 20 damage to each of your opponent’s benched Pokemon is valuable.

Article continues after ad

Finally, when your back is against the wall, Marshadow could be the perfect new card for you. Revenge does 100 damage if one of your Pokemon was knocked out during the previous turn.

Article continues after ad

Using these cards could help push back against the top meta decks dominating TCG Pocket. For more on the Mythical Island expansion, check out why Celebi ex is more OP than Misty.