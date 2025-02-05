Pokemon TCG Pocket original meta deck sees huge comeback thanks to new item

An original Pokemon TCG Pocket meta deck is regaining popularity among players thanks to the ever-changing meta and a new item recently added.

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion brought a breeze of fresh air thanks to its new 207 cards, which include the introduction of tools, new trainers, items, and more Pokemon.

The set made new decks such as the Weavile ex & Darkrai ex, the Darkrai ex & Magnezone, and even the Pachirisu ex gain popularity. However, players have discovered that some builds from the original meta can work even better thanks to a new Item card.

Charizard ex & Moltres ex are back in action!

A player from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit channel posted an old strategy that once again pairs Charizard with Moltres but modifies certain Trainer cards to turn it into a meta killer.

The trick with this variation of the Charizard ex & Moltres ex deck is to add the new Pokemon Communication and Dawn cards that were released with the Space-Time Smackdown set.

While the Pokemon Communication trades a Pokemon from your hand for a random one from your pile, the Dawn card moves 1 Energy from a Benched Pokemon to your Active one. This way, you can increase your chances of evolving Charmander to Charizard early on and also make sure its Crimson Storm Attack is ready to be used.

As a user noted, “Dawn has been an incredible help for Fire-decks as the stronger Fire-type cards often discard Energy without a consistent way to quickly increase Energy after. Now, with Dawn, you can”.

Fellow players were excited about an old fan favorite deck resurging, with one saying, “People here thought an old deck would become unviable just because of a new pack release. While that can be true, the opposite could also happen, Charizard deck is one of the examples where it gains more from the new expansion”.

Some even went straight to testing if the deck was actually good enough, with several players agreeing with the author and one writing, “Just came back to say THANK YOU! I’ve been struggling with this set of battles but with the changes, it really helps ramp up Charizard and either the opponent concedes or I wipe them out once he hits the field”.

With an ever-changing meta, is hard to ensure whether a deck will stay on top for long, but for those who want to secure as many wins as possible during the current Emblem Event, the Charizard ex deck is a great opportunity.

