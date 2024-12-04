Pokemon TCG Pocket NOEX cheater “destroyed” by a humble Frosmoth

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s NOEX battles are a haven for cheaters but one has been thoroughly put in their place by a far weaker deck.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has had an explosive run drawing in over 30 million users and generating more than $120 million in revenue. Unfortunately, a small subset of those 30 million users are no-good scoundrels.

Allow us to explain. Thanks to the inclusion of powerful ‘ex’ cards, a lot of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s best meta decks have gotten a little samey. To freshen things up and reduce the chances of facing the same decks over and over, players created the NOEX battle cue which bans the use of ex cards.

Of course, there are a few bad eggs in the mix that take advantage of the cue to pick up easy wins by using ex cards. One Pokemon TCG Pocket player faced down one of these cheaters and picked up a crushing victory despite the disadvantage.

NOEX cheaters never prosper

The way Pokemon TCG Pocket’s NOEX cue works relies on the password system for PVP battles. If you set your password to NOEX before cueing up a battle, you’re meant to come into contact with other like-minded players who aren’t using ex cards or meta decks.

This isn’t an official ban, however, so it relies on the honor system and every so often, you’ll bump into someone flouting the NOEX rule. Reddit user Junior-Ad-787 came across a player with a particularly strong disregard for those rules who had flooded their board with 3 incredibly strong ex Pokemon.

That’s a pretty dire situation to be in when you don’t have any of your own but Junior-Ad-787 was able to pick up a win using Frosmoth; a fairly average card. Most ex Pokemon have a HP pool of 130 or more and Frosmoth’s Powder Snow attack only deals a measly 40 damage.

To make up for that lack of damage, Powder Snow puts opposing Pokemon to sleep if you’re lucky in a coin toss. Pokemon who are asleep can’t attack or retreat until they manage to win a coin toss of their own.

Thanks to some incredible luck, Junior-Ad-787’s Frosmoth was able to stall out and defeat two ex Pokemon to get a win over the cheater. Hopefully, they’ll think twice about trying to pick up an easy victory in the NOEX cue.