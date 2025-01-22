Pokemon TCG Pocket leak reveals upcoming expansion Generation & release window

New details about the long-awaited second expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket have been revealed, including the release window and the generation of games it focuses on.

Unsurprisingly, the Pokemon Pocket Genetic Apex and Mythical Island set lists were filled with cards from the Gen 1 titles. This means the usual Kanto mainstays like Pikachu, Charizard, Gengar, and Dragonite were all present, while other regions were overlooked.

The Pokemon Pocket developers revealed that the second full set will launch alongside the Trading feature in January. According to Centro Leaks on Twitter/X, that release will happen next week, and the set will focus on the Gen 4 creatures from Pokemon Diamond & Pearl.

Pokemon Pocket leak says next set focuses on Sinnoh

If the leak is legit, then the next Pokemon Pocket set will focus on Gen 4 Pokemon. This means the Garchomp, Lucario, and Sinnoh starters should have a huge focus in the set, as well as the evolutions for existing Gen 1 Pokemon that were introduced in those games.

If true, then it will be surprising to see a set based on Gen 4, considering most fans were expecting Johto and Pokemon Gold & Silver ‘Mons to take the spotlight, especially considering the lack of Dark and Steel-types in Pocket.

It’s less surprising to see it over certain other generations, as Pokemon Go’s Dual Destiny season is currently focusing on Pokemon Black & White, while the upcoming Legends: Z-A is going to be about Kalos, so there might be a set that ties both together.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl introduced some of the most popular ‘Mons in the franchise, so there will be a lot of fans excited to see them getting the spotlight in Pocket. While we probably won’t see highly-anticipated features like Mega Evolutions and Dynamax cards, there will still be plenty to look forward to when Cynthia’s friends take the field.