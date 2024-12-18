Pokemon TCG Pocket New Years event: Leaked dates, missions, & rewards

Pokemon TCG Pocket is filled with tons of new packs, stunning cards epic battles, and of course a few seasonal events. One such event is the New Years celebration, to which players can grab some exclusive cards and rewards.

From its Christmas celebration to its Wonder Pick extravaganza, Pokemon TCG Pocket is no stranger to a few exciting events. After all, these offer some great rewards from new cards, free packs, and in this case, a highly anticipated new promo card.

Now, after the previous events wind down, players will be treated to some brand new missions to help bring in the new year. Here’s all you need to know about the New Years event.

It’s worth noting, this event has been datamined and is yet to be fully announced. As such the details are subject to change. However, when we know more information, we’ll be sure to update this article, so check back soon.

According to datamines, the Pokemon TCG Pocket New Years event will be taking place from January 1, 2025, to January 8, 2025.

As such, players will only have one week to complete all the tasks and gain the many rewards.

Missions & rewards

If players manage to complete all missions, they’ll receive 24 Pack Hourglasses, one Pikachu Promo Card (seen below), and four Mythical Island Packs for free.

The Pokemon Company / DotGG

All the events missions and their rewards have been listed below:

Collect Cards: 12 Pack Hourglass

12 Pack Hourglass Use pack stamina to open five Mythical Island booster packs: 12 Pack Hourglass

12 Pack Hourglass Log In: Pikachu promo card

Pikachu promo card Participate in one battle: 1 Mythical Island Pack

1 Mythical Island Pack Participate in three battles: 1 Mythical Island Pack

1 Mythical Island Pack Wonder Pick five times: 1 Mythical Island Pack

1 Mythical Island Pack Send five thanks: 1 Mythical Island Pack

As previously mentioned, this event will be subject to change, but once it’s announced and solidified, we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon to ensure you don’t miss out on the event’s epic rewards.

