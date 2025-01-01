Pokemon TCG Pocket New Year Event: Release date, free booster packs & Pikachu promo card

Pokemon TCG Pocket is kicking off 2025 with a bang, giving players the chance to get free Mythical Island booster packs and an exclusive Pikachu promo card.

Getting free booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket is incredibly useful, especially if you’re still trying to build the best meta decks. Even if you’re just a collector, having the opportunity to add some free packs or sniping that rare Celebi ex card without using your hard-earned Pack Points is a great way to start the year.

Well, TCG Pocket is now offering free Mythical Island boosters alongside an exclusive backdrop, a limited Pikachu Promo card, and much more. So, here are all the rewards and missions you need to complete to get them.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket New Year Event began on December 31, 2024, at 10 pm PST and will end on January 7, 2025, at 9.59 pm PST. After the event has ended, you’ll no longer be able to claim the free rewards and exclusive Pikachu Promo card.

Missions & rewards

The Pokemon Company

There are seven missions in the Pokemon TCG Pocket New Year Event. The most notable rewards are the four Mythical Island Booster packs, a Pikachu Promo card, and an exclusive backdrop that features Pokemon-themed fireworks.

We’ve listed all the rewards and missions in the table below:

Missions Rewards Participate in one battle 1x Mythical Island booster pack Participate in three battles 1x Mythical Island booster pack Use pack stamina to open five Mythical Island booster packs 12x Pack Hourglass Wonder Pick five times 1x Mythical Island booster pack Send five thanks 1x Mythical Island booster pack Collect 100 cards 12x Pack Hourglass Log in once Pikachu Promo card Log in once 12x Wonder Hourglass Log in four times New Year Frame (backdrop) Log in seven times 12x Wonder Hourglass

Now that you know how to claim all the free rewards in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s New Year Event, be sure to check out all the upcoming Pokemon TCG releases in January 2025.