Pokemon TCG Pocket new expansion leaks reveal major change from Genetic Apex

A new leak about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s next set suggests it’s going to have a big change from Genetic Apex and Mythical Island, one that evokes the mainline video games in the franchise.

Pokemon TCG Pocket launched with the Genetic Apex set, which was split across three kinds of packs: Charizard, Mewtwo, and Pikachu. This meant players had to spread their pulls across multiple packs, taking longer to get everything they needed.

While the Mythical Island mini-expansion had one pack to pull from, the next set is going slightly higher. A new leak posted on the PTCGP Reddit claims that January 2025’s new set will feature two packs to choose from.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Pocket leak reveals next set follows Diamond & Pearl’s approach

A previous leak claimed that Pokemon Pocket’s next set will be based on the Gen 4 games. The new leak doubles down on this, saying that the next expansion will have packs based on Dialga and Palkia, the two box Legendaries of Diamond & Pearl.

Article continues after ad

This means that players will still need to spread their free pulls across multiple parts of the set, but it won’t be as bad as Genetic Apex. However, it’s still a step down from Mythical Island, which kept everything to a single set.

Article continues after ad

It wouldn’t be surprising if this was the formula going forward, with the main sets mimicking the style of the mainline games, with two packs a piece, while the mini-expansions only have a single one to reflect the more limited library.

With the release of Pokemon Pocket’s next update fast approaching, if the leaks are true, it won’t be long until fans are able to unleash new Sinnoh ‘Mons in battle and trade with each other. Hopefully, these updates will help the game maintain its audience and allow for more expansions in the future.