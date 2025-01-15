Pokemon TCG Pocket needs to buff Stage 2 cards for this one reason

Pokemon TCG Pocket simplifies the gameplay of the tabletop card game, which has resulted in Stage 2 cards running into issues that make them way harder to play than necessary.

Like in the mainline Pokemon games, in Pocket, players need to evolve their Pokemon in stages. You can’t just go from Geodude to Golem, as it needs to evolve into Graveler first, requiring all three cards over multiple turns.

Stage 2 cards can be difficult to field in the tabletop Pokemon TCG, but at least there, the decks are bigger, games are longer, and more resources are available to search for them when needed. As pointed out by users of the PTCGP Reddit, this has caused a huge impact in how people play them.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Pocket’s format isn’t friendly to Stage 2 evolutions

The issue with decks based around a Stage 2 Pokemon, like Golem, is that it requires the player to get all of the pieces in hand as quickly as possible. Currently, there are no direct searches based on evolutions, so Supporter cards like Professor’s Research are the best for nabbing one.

Meanwhile, there are incredibly powerful Basic ex Pokemon decks ruling the meta, like Celebi ex, Mew ex, Mewtwo ex, and Pikachu ex. These require no setup and are incredibly powerful off the bat, with the only drawback being that they give two Points when defeated.

Even the mighty Gyarados ex deck, which is only a Stage 1 evolution, can be taken down by bad draws. If the enemy manages to get a Hitmonlee or other Bench hitter out while you’re still looking for the enormous blue sea serpent, then you may as well concede.

So, how can Pokemon Pocket make Stage 2 decks more fun to play? After all, if you’re losing because of bad draws, then the game is going to be unsatisfying.

One solution is to add cards from the TCG that search for Stage 1 and 2 Pokemon, such as Ultra Ball or Master Ball. This would make evolution decks far more reliable and less prone to bad draws.

The other, as some fans have pointed out, is to create a format where players need 5 Points to win. This would give decks more time to set up and find what they need, so they can actually play their big Pokemon without getting destroyed by ex ‘Mons.

With a new Pokemon Pocket set around the corner, there will hopefully be new cards that expand the meta. The developers have had plenty of time to see how the competitive scene has unfolded, giving them a chance to improve underutilized mechanics and give slower ‘Mons a chance to shine.