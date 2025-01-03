Pokemon TCG Pocket needs to add this card to change the meta

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are dealing serious damage with Mewtwo ex, Celebi ex, and Gyarados ex decks, but one addition could overthrow current favorites and introduce new strategies to the game.

Building powerful decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket is a combination of clever strategy and good luck. With most players now wrapping their Mythical Island card lists, the meta is saturated with Celebi ex decks that deal devastating damage.

However, one Kanto Normal-type could flip matches on their heads. Pokemon TCG Pocket needs to introduce a Ditto ex card in a new expansion or event.

Genetic Apex’s Ditto isn’t the answer

Ditto has already made its debut in Pokemon TCG Pocket, but only as a standard card with a secret illustration rare alternate. This version of Ditto has 70 HP and a single move costing one Energy of any type.

However, “Copy Anything” is hardly the “Genome Hacking” of Mew ex. This move allows players to choose one of the opponent’s Pokemon and select a move to use as an attack. However, players will need to have the exact number of Energy in the correct type.

For example, if Ditto tries to use Celebi ex’s “Powerful Bloom”, it will need one Grass Energy and another of any type to attack. If Ditto is in a Fire deck, then there is no way for it to ever use the attack successfully.

However, Ditto ex could reimagine this card, giving Ditto a leveled-up version of “Copy Anything”.

Ditto ex could use a player’s deck instead of copying opponents

A copycat move that allows Ditto to mimic the opponent’s active Pokemon exactly could be interesting, but would likely struggle with the same Energy restrictions.

Instead, Ditto could have an attack that lets it transform into a Pokemon held in the player’s hand. It could copy the attack, type, and HP, without the restrictions of evolution. For example, if you have Ditto active, and a Charizard ex in your hand, you could have Ditto transform without being held up by Charmander and Charmeleon.

Using Ditto this way, players might have a chance to try out seriously powerful cards that struggle to beat fast hitters like Pikachu ex and Celebi ex thanks to the shortened setup time.

While there is no news about the next expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket, a Ditto ex card with a move designed to add specific advantage to Stage 1 and Stage 2 Pokemon could add dimension and fresh strategy to matches.