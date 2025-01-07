Pokemon TCG Pocket needs retro cards to make Flair worth using

One of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s most underutilized mechanics would be drastically improved if it implemented retro cards, as Shinedust and Flair currently aren’t worth using.

It’s possible to augment the appearance of cards using Flair, which adds visual effects when viewing or using the card. To add Flair, players must spend Shinedust and burn duplicates of the card in their possession.

The only problem is that most of the Flairs aren’t that impressive. They just add small animations that don’t interact with the artwork. A user on the PTCGP Reddit has offered a solution, by suggesting Flair be used to offer retro visuals with cards that appeared in older sets.

Retro card aesthetics would make Flair worthwhile

As the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island sets feature a ton of cards that appeared in the Pokemon TCG Base Set, it would be possible to have Flair variants that replace the existing artwork with the retro versions used in the ’90s.

Switching out Professor Oak with Bill is a great example, especially as he still doesn’t have a full art card. The two cards have the same function and the name isn’t important for search mechanics, so it could be a fun alternate version of the card that people will strive to unlock.

There have already been instances where retro art has appeared in Pokemon Pocket, as one of the Genetic Apex Pikachu uses the chubby Pikachu picture from the Base Set. This could be applied to numerous cards when adding later sets, giving chase value to almost everything in the game.

Pokemon Pocket players often spend their time chasing cards, either due to their gorgeous artwork or their competitive viability. This means a lot of time is spent pulling cards from packs and completing Missions to earn more pulls.

Most people ignore Flair and Shinedust because it’s a lot of messing around for too little gain. If players could alter their cards to bring back some iconic artwork, they’d actively complete missions and engage with the game more.