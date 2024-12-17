Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island ignores the one type that desperately needs new cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island expansion added over 80 new cards to the hit mobile title for players to collect, and one glaring omission hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Despite it having the second-lowest number of cards besides Dragon-types in Genetic Apex, Mythical Island made precisely zero additions to existing Metal-types, with the former at least receiving one new card in the form of Druddigon.

Until the next major expansion launch sometime in 2025, it means Metal – named Steel in other Pokemon media – has just five representatives – Mawile, Pawniard, Bisharp, Meltan, and Melmetal.

The knock-on effect of this, besides the lack of variety for mono-type deck builders, is that none of the above are particularly strong competitively.

With no new blood to shake things up, Psychic-types, weak to Metal in TCG Pocket, are going to continue running rampant with one of its key weaknesses remaining underrepresented.

Metal shortage

Unsurprisingly, Metal-types being left out in the cold resulted in players dunking on their rarity, with a heavily upvoted thread on the game’s dedicated subreddit riffing on its neglected status.

“Even worse when you consider that the Florges line not only is brutal but is weak to something that never gets used in battle. It’s going to be a match winner in Psychic decks for a while,” came one reply pointing out the potentially problematic outcome of the continued absence of any competitive-viable Metal decks.

Others were quick to criticize the omission as indirectly making premium missions – some of which require collecting various quantities of cards of the same type – more difficult, claiming they “should be removed from premium quests” altogether.

As Mythical Island contains no Metal-types, players will have no other option than to continue ripping Genetic Apex boosters to complete any associated quests.

“I’m annoyed because I want to put all my packs into pulling Mythical Island but also I need to pull like four or give Metal-types for my last premium subscription mission,” another lamented.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s developers have yet to specify when players can expect the next major set release, only that it’ll arrive sometime in 2025. Until then, we’re likely looking at another month of Psychic-type dominance in PvP.