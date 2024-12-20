Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Emblem Event: Dates, missions, rewards, & emblems

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island Emblem Event has arrived, giving players a chance to win special items for their profile to show how great they are at battling with the new OP cards introduced in the current set.

The Pokemon Pocket Emblems are items that players win through battle. They can be displayed on your profile for everyone to see, showing just how good you are at getting Eevee on the field and flipping lots of heads in a row.

While not as brutal as the Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event, where players needed to win consecutive battles, the Mythical Island Emblem Event will still require a lot of skill on the part of competitors, as its best items can only be won through victory.

The Mythical Island Emblem event in Pokemon TCG Pocket will run from December 20, 2024 to January 10, 2025. This means fans have the entire holiday season to acquire the Emblems.

Missions & Rewards

Unlike the Genetic Apex SP 1 Event, the Mythical Island Emblem Event doesn’t require consecutive wins. The player just needs to take part in and win battles, though you’ll have to succeed a lot to get the best prize. Here are the missions and rewards for the event:

Article continues after ad

Mission Reward Participate in 1 versus battle 3x Pack Hourglasses Participate in 3 versus battles 3x Pack Hourglasses Participate in 5 versus battles 6x Pack Hourglasses Participate in 10 versus battles 12x Pack Hourglasses Win 1 versus battles 50x Shinedust Win 3 versus battles 100x Shinedust Win 5 versus battles 200x Shinedust Win 10 versus battles 500x Shinedust Win 25 versus battles 1000x Shinedust Win 50 versus battles 2000x Shinedust

Emblems

Alongside the missions listed above, players utilizing Mythical Island cards can also earn special Emblems by winning battles. These are the Emblem rewards available:

Mission Emblem 1 Win 5 Wins 25 Wins 45 Wins

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island Emblem Event. Check out our guides for the best Rental Decks, best Vaporeon deck build, and the Genetic Apex pack lists to learn more about the game.