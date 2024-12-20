GamingPokemon

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Emblem Event: Dates, missions, rewards, & emblems

Scott Baird
Celebi Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Emblem EventThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island Emblem Event has arrived, giving players a chance to win special items for their profile to show how great they are at battling with the new OP cards introduced in the current set.

The Pokemon Pocket Emblems are items that players win through battle. They can be displayed on your profile for everyone to see, showing just how good you are at getting Eevee on the field and flipping lots of heads in a row.

While not as brutal as the Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event, where players needed to win consecutive battles, the Mythical Island Emblem Event will still require a lot of skill on the part of competitors, as its best items can only be won through victory.

Celebi Vivid Voltage Pokemon TCGThe Pokemon Company

Times

The Mythical Island Emblem event in Pokemon TCG Pocket will run from December 20, 2024 to January 10, 2025. This means fans have the entire holiday season to acquire the Emblems.

Missions & Rewards

Unlike the Genetic Apex SP 1 Event, the Mythical Island Emblem Event doesn’t require consecutive wins. The player just needs to take part in and win battles, though you’ll have to succeed a lot to get the best prize. Here are the missions and rewards for the event:

MissionReward
Participate in 1 versus battle3x Pack Hourglasses
Participate in 3 versus battles3x Pack Hourglasses
Participate in 5 versus battles6x Pack Hourglasses
Participate in 10 versus battles12x Pack Hourglasses
Win 1 versus battles50x Shinedust
Win 3 versus battles100x Shinedust
Win 5 versus battles200x Shinedust
Win 10 versus battles500x Shinedust
Win 25 versus battles1000x Shinedust
Win 50 versus battles2000x Shinedust

Emblems

Alongside the missions listed above, players utilizing Mythical Island cards can also earn special Emblems by winning battles. These are the Emblem rewards available:

MissionEmblem
1 WinPokemon-TCG-Pocket-Mythical-Island-1-Win Emblem
5 WinsPokemon-TCG-Pocket-Mythical-Island-5-Wins Emblem
25 WinsPokemon-TCG-Pocket-Mythical-Island-25-Wins Emblem
45 WinsPokemon-TCG-Pocket-Mythical-Island-45-Wins Emblem

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island Emblem Event. Check out our guides for the best Rental Decks, best Vaporeon deck build, and the Genetic Apex pack lists to learn more about the game.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech